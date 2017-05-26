BMW Z4 Concept Reportedly Headed To Pebble Beach

BMW and Toyota announced plans to jointly develop a sports car back in 2012 and it looks like we could finally see the fruits of their labor this August.
According to Autocar, BMW will use the Pebble Beach Concourse d’Elegance to introduce a new Z4 concept. Little is known about the car at this point but it is reportedly in the final stages of construction and will be used to preview the upcoming production model.
Spy photos have shown the Z4 will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor and adopt classic roadster styling cues including a long hood, a rakish windscreen, and a short rear deck. The car will also be equipped with a prominent twin-kidney grille, front fender vents, and a dual exhaust system.
We've only seen a few glimpses of the interior but drivers can expect to find a three-spoke steering wheel, a large infotainment display, and a sizable iDrive controller on the center console.
A variety of engines will be available including a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder and a 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder. Recent spy photos even suggested the Z4 20i will be rated at 197 PS (194 hp) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of torque.
The Z4 is expected to go on sale in late 2018, approximately three months after the new 8-Series Coupe.
