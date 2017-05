BMW's 2017 M6 GT3 Art Car Premieres In Beijing

PHOTO GALLERY

Created by the youngest and first Chinese artist to ever design a BMW Art Car , this M6 GT3 is scheduled to race at the FIA GT World Cup in Macau, this November.The woman behind this design is Chinese artist Cao Fei , whose work is a reflection on the speed of change in China, but also on tradition and the future.The BMW M6 GT3 race car features its original carbon black, although Cao Fei's holistic use of a non-reflective black also incorporates the car into the possibilities of the digital world, according to BMW.stated the Chinese artist.Olaf Kastner, president and CEO of BMW Group in China added that his company is proud to present the first BMW art car designed by a Chinese artist, and that Cao Fei, who is by far the youngest to ever work on such a project for them,In terms of specs, the BMW M6 GT3 is powered by a 4.4-liter twin turbo V8 , putting down up to 585 HP (depending on classification). It measures 4,944 mm (194.6 in) in length, 2,046 mm (80.5 in) in width and has a wheelbase of 2,901 mm (114.2 in).Its total weight is 1,300 kg (2,866 lbs), without the driver and depending on regulations. As for its top speed, it's 280 km/h (174 mph).