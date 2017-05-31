BMW's 2017 M6 GT3 Art Car Premieres In Beijing

Created by the youngest and first Chinese artist to ever design a BMW Art Car, this M6 GT3 is scheduled to race at the FIA GT World Cup in Macau, this November.
The woman behind this design is Chinese artist Cao Fei, whose work is a reflection on the speed of change in China, but also on tradition and the future.
The BMW M6 GT3 race car features its original carbon black, although Cao Fei's holistic use of a non-reflective black also incorporates the car into the possibilities of the digital world, according to BMW.
"To me, light represents thoughts. As the speed of thoughts cannot be measured, the #18 Art Car questions the existence of the boundaries of the human mind. We are entering a new age, where the mind directly controls objects and where thoughts can be transferred, such as unmanned operations and artificial intelligence. Which attitudes and temperaments hold the key to opening the gateway to the new age?" stated the Chinese artist.
Olaf Kastner, president and CEO of BMW Group in China added that his company is proud to present the first BMW art car designed by a Chinese artist, and that Cao Fei, who is by far the youngest to ever work on such a project for them, "is a solid example of BMW Group’s commitment to promote the new emerging generation of Chinese artists. We are not only active in shaping the future of mobility, but also in developing strong social connections with China through cultural engagement initiatives, dating back as early as 11 years ago."
In terms of specs, the BMW M6 GT3 is powered by a 4.4-liter twin turbo V8, putting down up to 585 HP (depending on classification). It measures 4,944 mm (194.6 in) in length, 2,046 mm (80.5 in) in width and has a wheelbase of 2,901 mm (114.2 in).
Its total weight is 1,300 kg (2,866 lbs), without the driver and depending on regulations. As for its top speed, it's 280 km/h (174 mph).