BMW's All-New Z4 Serves Up A Better Look Inside, Leaks Engine Data

Since the last time our spy photographers spotted BMW's new Z-car in the wild, one BMW exec came out and stated that the roadster is likely to be called the Z4 , not Z5.Either way, what really interests us with these pictures is the cabin. Not only do we get a closer look at the center console , iDrive commands, 6-speed manual gearbox, infotainment screen and steering wheel, but we also spot a model description note on the dash.Apparently, we're looking at a Z4 s20i, which "smells" like an entry-level model to us, especially since the note mentions its power and torque outputs, rated at 145 kW (197 PS) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft).In case you're wondering, that's definitely an upgrade over the old Z4 sDrive20i, only good for 184 PS and 270 Nm (199 lb-ft) of torque. As for the engine being identified as the B48B20O1, that tells us it's a 2.0-liter four cylinder turbo.A more powerful version of this engine could make its way into the s30i (or sDrive30i), whereas a turbocharged six cylinder unit should sit underneath the bonnet of a M40i. Rumors of a hybrid model still persist though, utilizing the optional xDrive all-wheel drive system.According to the note, there's also a start of production (SoP) month we can track, and it's November 2018, though that doesn't mean other, more powerful variants won't be launched before this s20i model. Once the all-new Z4 makes its way into dealerships, it will contend with the likes of the Porsche 718 Boxster, the Audi TT, as well as the Mercedes-Benz SLC.