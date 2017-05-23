BMW's All-New Z4 Serves Up A Better Look Inside, Leaks Engine Data

Since the last time our spy photographers spotted BMW's new Z-car in the wild, one BMW exec came out and stated that the roadster is likely to be called the Z4, not Z5.
Either way, what really interests us with these pictures is the cabin. Not only do we get a closer look at the center console, iDrive commands, 6-speed manual gearbox, infotainment screen and steering wheel, but we also spot a model description note on the dash.
Apparently, we're looking at a Z4 s20i, which "smells" like an entry-level model to us, especially since the note mentions its power and torque outputs, rated at 145 kW (197 PS) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft).
In case you're wondering, that's definitely an upgrade over the old Z4 sDrive20i, only good for 184 PS and 270 Nm (199 lb-ft) of torque. As for the engine being identified as the B48B20O1, that tells us it's a 2.0-liter four cylinder turbo.
A more powerful version of this engine could make its way into the s30i (or sDrive30i), whereas a turbocharged six cylinder unit should sit underneath the bonnet of a M40i. Rumors of a hybrid model still persist though, utilizing the optional xDrive all-wheel drive system.
According to the note, there's also a start of production (SoP) month we can track, and it's November 2018, though that doesn't mean other, more powerful variants won't be launched before this s20i model. Once the all-new Z4 makes its way into dealerships, it will contend with the likes of the Porsche 718 Boxster, the Audi TT, as well as the Mercedes-Benz SLC.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops