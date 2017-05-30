BMW's Concept 8 Suits Up As Shooting Brake, Gran Coupe And Pickup

If you liked BMW's Concept 8 as a Convertible, it's time you sample it in Shooting Brake, Gran Coupe and Pickup form, although we reckon you'll mostly favor two of these three body styles.
Since taking the wraps off of their Concept 8 at this year's Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, BMW have been in the spotlight with fans and car enthusiasts alike.
According to company Chairman Harald Kruger, the production version (dubbed the 8-Series Coupe) will be mostly about "razor-sharp dynamics and modern luxury" going hand in hand, which are traits you could easily associate with a modern-day Shooting Brake or a sleek 4-door.
Whether or not the Concept 8 works in all these different body styles, that's up to you to say. However, in terms of proportions, these renderings from X-Tomi look pretty realistic - aside from the Pickup, which, let's face it, is just ridiculous.
Still, if BMW was to make a Gran Coupe version and a Shooting Brake, they could arguably aim them at the likes of the Porsche Panamera or the Ferrari GTC4Lusso, respectively.