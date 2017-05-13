BMW's Electric 4-Series GT To Do Battle With Tesla Model 3

The German establishment is preparing to come after the Tesla Model 3 and shortly after we heard word about an impending Audi rival, a report has surfaced indicating BMW is coming to steal the Model 3’s thunder.
Autocar reports that the automaker is currently preparing a 4-Series GT using the same underpinnings as the upcoming eighth-generation 3-Series. To ensure it can take the fight to Tesla’s entry-level sedan, BMW intends on making it as fast as the current 335d GT while also ensuring a range of up to 311 miles (500 km), significantly more than the Model 3.
BMW is thought to be considering two different options to power the all-electric 4-Series. The first would see the fitment of a front-mounted electric motor working with an electric propeller shaft and a fixed-ratio gearbox sending power to the rear wheels.
Alternatively, there’s a chance the car could use both front-mounted and rear-mounted electric motors to offer a choice between front and all-wheel drive modes. If BMW is serious about achieving a 300+ mile range, battery capacity will inevitably be around 90 kWh, unless advances in battery technology allow that figure to drop.
When the new 4-Series GT lands in 2019, it will also be available in petrol and plug-in hybrid guises.
Note: current 4-Series Gran Coupe pictured