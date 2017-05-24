BMW's New M4 GT4 Has A Few Tricks Up Its Sleeve

BMW has officially unveiled the new M4 GT4, following a teaser earlier today.
Shown during a special event at the Nürburgring, the M4 GT4 features a number of improvements which seek to increase mileage, cost efficiency, and ease of maintenance.
The car's engine and transmission are borrowed from the M4 Coupe but the M4 GT4 is the first model from BMW Motorsport to be equipped with power sticks. BMW says they "can be pre-programmed for different engine performance levels" so customers can quickly react to "changes to the Balance of Performance in various races."
Besides the new power sticks, the M4 GT4 has a roof, hood, and doors constructed out of carbon fiber reinforced plastic. The model also has motorsport-specific front splitters, an adjustable rear wing, and a lightweight racing exhaust system.
Given its racing intentions, the model has been equipped with an upgraded suspension which uses adjustable springs, motorsport-specific stabilizer bars, and special Öhlins shock absorbers.
When things get hairy, drivers will be glad to know the M4 GT4 comes equipped with a high-performance braking system which has discs that 390mm (15.3-inches) front and 350mm (13.8-inches) rear. They are grabbed by AP Racing calipers with 6-pistions up front and 4-pistions in the rear.
In terms of performance, the 3.0-liter M TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder engine produces more than 431 PS (425 hp). It is connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission which features special motorsport software.
The BMW M4 GT4 is currently available to order and pricing starts at €169,000 (plus VAT).