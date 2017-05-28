BMW's Z1 Looks As Quirky As Ever Among Modern Cars

BMW first introduced the Z1 to the world at the 1987 Frankfurt Motor Show, with roughly 8,000 units scheduled to go into production until the plug was pulled in 1991.
Considering all that, it's safe to say that this Bavarian roadster isn't just a rare car to own, but also a pretty rare one to spot on the road, as is the case here. This particular one as seen on Autogespot, was snapped up in Dusseldorf by KPCarPhotography, and is sitting pretty parked between a Porsche Panamera and an Audi A3. Funny how small it looks, even compared to a simple C-segment hatchback, although its dimensions aren't the only thing that attract attention.
To this day, doors dropping down into the sills is a remarkably foreign concept. You just don't see it anywhere else, and probably for good reason.
Powering the Z1 is a 170 PS (168 HP) 2.5-liter inline-six engine borrowed from the E30 325i. However, while the Z1 does share some parts with the E30, it was mostly an original creation for BMW, featuring one of the automaker's first multi-link rear suspension designs and a body made entirely out of plastic that could be removed completely from the chassis.