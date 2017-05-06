Bold Creation Envisions A Mercedes-AMG GT Successor

There’s a good chance that when the current Mercedes-AMG GT has run its course, the performance division of Mercedes will quickly replace it.
Only those within AMG know what the future of the GT holds, but if its successor looks even remotely like the car pictured, we could be in for something very special.
Created by artist Lukas Wochinger, this bold AMG may look like a front-engine hypercar but it has been designed as the second-generation AMG GT and from all angles, looks seriously ferocious.
As with two of the most recent Mercedes concepts, the Mercedes-Maybach 6 and AMG GT Concept, Wochinger’s car features narrow headlights as well as a taillight that stretches across most of the rear, just like the Maybach 6. The car also features an evolution of AMG’s current Panamerican front grille.
Other interesting design elements include a black rear wing and huge wheels with black spokes and white inners. The proportions of the car also suggest that the two occupants would sit in a very reclined position. What’s not to like?