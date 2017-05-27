Bold Ferrari 612 GTO III Renderings Make Us Wish For A Modern 250 GTO

If you're a longtime reader and have a remarkable memory, you may recall a set of eye-catching renderings from seven years ago of the Ferrari 612 GTO, a proposed new supercar inspired by the iconic 250 GTO.
Fast forward to the current day and we've stumbled upon a new set of renderings that show an even more impressive design of what has now been dubbed the 612 GTO III. Created by Sergiy Dvornytskyy, the car looks better than any model in Ferrari's current range, at least in this writer's opinion.
At the front, a set of headlights clearly inspired by those of the McLaren 570S, 650S and P1 have been designed to seamlessly border the large air intakes on either side of the fascia. The 612 GTO III also has a gaping-wide grille and the iconic trio of intakes in the hood that first debuted on the 250 GTO.
From some side angles, the car reminds us of the Aston Martin One-77 with remarkably prominent rear wheel arches. The rear design seems slightly at odds with the rest of the design and incorporates a minimalistic bumper that's been offset by a race car-esque rear diffuser and F-Type V6 style dual exhaust tips.
