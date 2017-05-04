Brabham May Buy Force India F1 And Launch Its Own Supercar

Brabham is still a familiar name to many racing fans, and according to reports, the company could become even more well known in the coming years.
According to a report from Autocar (citing no sources), Brabham intends on buying the Force India Formula One team and also launching its own supercar in a move very similar to the business model of McLaren.
While Force India is performing quite well in F1, its collapse seems inevitable. The team’s co-founder and owner, Vijay Mallya is facing extradition to India over alleged loan defaults.
Additionally, Force India’s Subrata Roy has been in jail since 2014 and the two are apparently asking for between £200 million and £270 million ($256m-$340m) for the racing outfit.
It is reported that David Brabham, the owner to the rights of the name and Sir Jack Brabham’s son, has been raising funds for an F1 project for the last three years, and is allegedly edging closer to making a move that would see it rebrand the Force India team and use it to promote a supercar company.
In a statement, Brabham said “Brabham is a brand with more than 69 years of racing heritage and it is our intention to see the name back on track. Since Project Brabham was launched, we have received a lot of enquiries from different parties who have expressed an interest in licensing the name and we are evaluating a number of options. We have no further comment."