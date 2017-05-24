Brabus-Tuned G500 4x4² Gets A Carlex Design Touch Inside

Mercedes-Benz have a new generation G-Class in the pipeline, but until it arrives, some owners of the current one tend to go the extra mile to make their rides stand out.
In this case, a Brabus-tuned G500 4x4² arrived at Carlex Design, with a bright yellow exterior paintwork, adorned with black accents, to have its interior remodeled.
As with the exterior, most of the surfaces inside, including the seats, dashboard, steering wheel, and doors, were covered in perforated Alcantara and leather, with black inserts and contrasting yellow bits.
Wrapping it all up, Carlex turned to Pro Audio Tychy to fit a premium sound system to the potent off-roader.
Normally, this being a Brabus G500 4x4² means that the 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine is capable of pushing 500PS (493hp) and 710Nm (523lb-ft) of torque to all four corners, through a 7-speed automatic transmission. However, when Carlex first teased this project recently, we saw that the car was also packing Brabus' B40 - 500 PowerXtra performance upgrade, adding an extra 78 PS and 100 Nm (74 lb-ft).