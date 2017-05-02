Brave Man Saves Toddler And Infant From Overturned Truck In Texas

This footage shows the amazing rescue of an infant and a 2-year old from a flipped truck near Myrtle Springs, Texas.
The video was captured by Tom Mitchell, who felt compelled to drive around and see if anybody needed help after tornadoes hit the area on Saturday.
Eventually, he came upon an overturned truck and learned that inside there was a father, a toddler and an infant that were in desperate need of assistance. However, while there were plenty of people on hand to help, the situation then took a turn for the worse.
After freeing up the infant, they immediately noticed she was going blueish gray, according to Mitchell.
"No color at all and the eyes were not focused when I looked down at her," said the man during an interview with WFAA reporter David Schechter.
"This baby is gonna die if we don't start CPR fast," said Mitchell. "Having a negative feeling coming over me. This baby may not make it, this baby may not make it. No reaction, nothing is happening."
Thankfully, they managed to resuscitate the infant, after which they managed to revive the toddler as well, who's doing much better and is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to Fox.