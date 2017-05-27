Bugatti Chiron Is One Heck Of A Head Turner, Even In Monaco

It was just a matter of time from the moment the Bugatti Chiron debuted, until the first one was seen roaming freely on the streets of Monaco.
Finished in dark cherry red and with the man behind the wheel waving at the camera, the hypercar did a few short rounds in front of car spotters, before moving to an ad-hoc display, where it managed to eclipse some high-end machines, including a McLaren P1.
Bugatti started shipping the Chiron this March and it was followed by a wave of reviews that praised it for its marvelous engineering, every day usability and mind-blowing performance.
At this pace, we should expect some wild videos in the coming months, as more units are waiting to be delivered to different parts of the globe, where their owners, who paid at least €2.4 million ($ million) to secure one (official European base price), are waiting for them.
Only 500 units of the Bugatti Chiron will be produced, most of which have been already spoken for. All of them are powered by an 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine, which makes 1,500PS (1,479hp) and 1,600Nm (1,180lb-ft) of torque. Naught to 100km/h (62mph) takes 2.5 seconds, while top speed stands north of the 420 km/h (260 mph) mark.