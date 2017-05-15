Buy This Classic Porsche 935 Racer... And The VW Bus To Go With It

Contemplating getting into the historic racing scene? Bonhams has just the wheels you'll need.
Among the many vehicles it has consigned for its upcoming Spa Classic sale is a 1976 Porsche 934/5 and a '77 VW T2 Transporter bus outfitted to match.
Porsche aficionados will be intimately familiar with the lore of the 935 – one of the most successful racing versions of the 911 ever to hit the track. The 935 was prepared to top-level Group 5 regulations, while a similar 934 was built for Group 4 racing. Some examples, like this one campaigned by the famed Kremer Racing team, bridged the gap between the two.
Though its history remains difficult to pin down, chassis no. 930 6700478 – decked out in timeless Martini Racing livery – is believed to have won numerous races between its Kremer days and its subsequent ownership by the highly decorated Edgar “Mr. Porsche” Dören. It then seems to have laid dormant for years before enjoying a second life on the historic racing circuit.
Bonhams estimates it will sell for at least $350k when the gavel drops. And whoever places the winning bid will also likely be keen to bid on the matching VW bus. It's not just that the van is set up specifically as a support vehicle for historic racing, or has the Martini Racing livery to go with it, but it happens to have been upgraded with an engine swap as well. Instead of the standard four-cylinder engine (which ranged in displacement from 1.6 to 2.0 liters), this T2 packs the 2.1-liter boxer engine from a Porsche 914, giving it more oomph and legitimate rights to the wear the Porsche name.
Expect it to go for about $55k, give or take, when the auction takes place at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium on the 21st. Whether you're a fan of German cars or not, if this duo doesn't get you thinking about historic racing, nothing will.