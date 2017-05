Cadillac CTS-V Carbon Black Package Launches In Japan

PHOTO GALLERY

Cadillac has just detailed the limited-edition CTS-V Carbon Black Edition available exclusively in Japan.Japan is no stranger to receiving bespoke models from Cadillac and already has distinctive ATS and CTS offerings. The CTS-V Carbon Black Edition is perhaps the most eye-catching of all and is even more menacing than a U.S.-spec model.For starters, Cadillac has installed the model with a carbon black kit that includes a black front diffuser and rear spoiler as well as matching side vents, diffuser and front grille. A set of gunmetal wheels also make the vehicle stand out. Customers will only be able to select between Sable Black and Crystal White Tri-Coat paint finishes.Inside, the brand has outfitted the 16-way adjustable Recaro seats with Jet Black leather and Alcantara. Black is also present on the steering wheel, dash and parts of the center console.A mere four examples will be produced, each priced at 14,900,000 yen ($133,000).