Cadillac CTS-V Carbon Black Package Launches In Japan

Cadillac has just detailed the limited-edition CTS-V Carbon Black Edition available exclusively in Japan.
Japan is no stranger to receiving bespoke models from Cadillac and already has distinctive ATS and CTS offerings. The CTS-V Carbon Black Edition is perhaps the most eye-catching of all and is even more menacing than a U.S.-spec model.
For starters, Cadillac has installed the model with a carbon black kit that includes a black front diffuser and rear spoiler as well as matching side vents, diffuser and front grille. A set of gunmetal wheels also make the vehicle stand out. Customers will only be able to select between Sable Black and Crystal White Tri-Coat paint finishes.
Inside, the brand has outfitted the 16-way adjustable Recaro seats with Jet Black leather and Alcantara. Black is also present on the steering wheel, dash and parts of the center console.
A mere four examples will be produced, each priced at 14,900,000 yen ($133,000).