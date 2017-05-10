Cadillac Diesel Engines Moving Ahead Despite Opel Sale

America's relationship with diesel engines is a bit complicated at the moment but Europeans continue to embrace them.
Cadillac is all too aware of this fact and feels its lack of a diesel engine is killing its chances of being anything more than a niche player in Europe. The company was working towards fixing the problem by teaming up with Opel but the recent sale of the German brand has put the status of Cadillac's diesel engines in doubt.
However, Car & Driver is reporting the four- and six-cylinder diesel engines are safe as General Motors and PSA have reportedly reached an agreement which calls for future Opel models to use the new diesel engines despite the pending sale.
Little is known about the engines at this point, but they are expected to be offered in several of Cadillac's upcoming crossovers possibly even the XT4 seen here.
The engines could eventually be offered in the United States but nothing is official as of yet. Cadillac is said to be eyeing the competition and BMW has already confirmed plans to offer a new 5-Series diesel in America. Audi and Porsche hinted they want to bring back diesel engines as well but Mercedes is currently out of the game as it recently halted its attempt to get regulatory approval to sell 2017 models with diesel engines.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops