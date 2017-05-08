Cadillac Escalade Rendered Into A Landaulet Just For Kicks

Chopping off the roof over the rear passenger section of an Escalade would probably be the last thing Cadillac needs, but it has been done; well, sort off…
Inspired by the highly limited edition that was supposed to send off the current Mercedes-Benz G-Class, until the Germans decided to roll out some other versions of their hairy-chested off-roader more recently, the odd-shaped Caddy is the work of Aksyonov Nikita.
Besides the folding soft top, a Cadillac Escalade Landaulet would also bring two captain's chairs for the rear seat occupants with plenty of legroom, and some extra gizmos to keep them occupied, such as a champagne cooler, and a state-of-the-art infotainment system, for those long journeys.
The GM-owned brand may not have an Escalade Landaulet in their portfolio, but the most basic version of the luxury SUV would still set you back for at least $73,395, though go for the Platinum flavor, and you will have to pay in excess of $93,000.
There is also an ESV version of the fourth generation Escalade, for those looking into a more spacious version of the vehicle, and this can be had from $77,590, whereas the Platinum grade starts at $96,390.