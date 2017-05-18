Cadillac's Latest Special Edition Models Are Just For Japan

Cadillac has announced new special editions of its two smallest models, but don't go calling your local dealership just yet. Only five of each will be made, and none of them are staying in the United States.
Exclusive to the Japanese market, the new Silver Moonlight Edition is being offered on both the ATS and CTS sedans.
The special editions are characterized by their special metallic silver paint, with a jet-black leather interior and brushed aluminum trim for the ATS and carbon fiber for the CTS. They also both come standard with an electric sunroof, but that's about the sum total of what makes these editions “special.”
GM Japan is charging 5,850,000 yen (or about $52,500 at current exchange rates) for each of the five ATS Silver Moonlight Editions it will bring in, and 7,550,000 yen (~$67,750) for each CTS. At the same time, the automaker also announced the Japanese arrival of the recently updated CTS, starting at 7,450,000 yen (~$66,870). Don't fret the special edition too much, though, because the Silver Moonlight metallic paint is available on most Cadillac models regardless.