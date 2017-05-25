Can The Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain Become Australia's Luxury Wagon Of Choice?

If you live in Australia and would like to own Mercedes' all-new E-Class in wagon form, you're fresh out of luck, unless you pay top dollar for the All-Terrain version.
Yes, the E-Class Estate isn't available in Australia, but is that a bad thing seen as how this off-road focused version is so darn impressive? According to CarAdvice's James Ward, there are very few negatives to point towards when dealing with the All-Terrain. It's not only spacious, comfortable, capable and luxurious, it's also filled with all the latest gadgets you'd get in a regular E-Class.
Down under, just like everywhere else currently, you can only get the All-Terrain in E 220 d spec, which means 194 PS (191 HP) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). As this is a two-ton car, you will need roughly 8 seconds in order to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph).
In the end, the E-Class All-Terrain is undoubtedly a winner, although if you go for a Benz-badged SUV like the GLE instead, you could get it with a more powerful engine and at a better price.