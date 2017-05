Can The New Seat Ibiza Hit The Top The Supermini Class?

VIDEO

Seat's new fifth-generation Ibiza supermini has a lot of things going for it. For starters, it's the very first car to get the VW Group's all-new lightweight MQB A0 small car platform that introduces new tech. It also has a roomier interior and more kit than before.But it has a very difficult task ahead of it, as it competes in Europe's heavily packed sub-compact category.This segment may have only grown by 3% in 2016, but it was still Europe's largest last year, and by a considerable margin. In terms of sales, the top 5 most popular models were the Renault Clio, VW Polo, Ford Fiesta, Opel/Vauxhall Corsa and the Peugeot 208.The Ibiza? Nowhere near the top. According to, it was just the 10th best-selling model in its class through 2016, which might very well change with the arrival of this new-generation model.Reviewed here by Carwow's, the 2017 Seat Ibiza sounds like a solid purchase right off the bat. According to the review, it has its good looks, a plethora of tech, comfort and performance on its side - and that's pretty much all you can ask for in a car this size. Well, that and a really good price.Watson argues that the 2017 Ibiza not only looks great, but is surprisingly spacious in the back and that its trunk is bigger than what you get in a Ford Focus, let alone a Fiesta He also suggests you go with 4-cylinder engines over the new 3-cylinder unit (due to vibrations and noise), and argues that the all-new VW Polo will definitely have a better built interior than the Ibiza.