Can An Old Lexus IS 200 Beat A Civic Type R Around A Track?

If you could match the performance of a modern hot hatch using a £900 (about $1,100) used Lexus IS 200 Sport, you may end up saving a lot of money.
Naturally, in order for that old IS 200 to stand a chance, additional investments had to be made. Car Throttle spent an extra £3,799 ($4,900) in order to make sure the Lexus could handle doing multiple hot laps against the Type R.
The new parts included new wheels and tires, new exhaust, better brakes, coilovers, new clutch, bucket seats, performance air filter and a short shifter. The interior was also stripped, saving up to 100 kg (220 lbs) of weight.
We're not going to spoil the ending and tell you if the stripped down Lexus actually edged out the Type R, but we will say that the side-by-side comparison of their laps is worth watching - if only to see which of them attacked corners with more aggression.
If you end up loving what this IS 200 track car can do, you can actually bid for it on eBay by clicking here.