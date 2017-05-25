Canada Approves Fixes For VW's Older 2.0-Liter Diesel

The Canadian government has given the thumbs up for Volkswagen’s proposed fix for about 10,000 Passat models fitted with its oldest emissions-cheating 2.0-liter diesel engine.
To fix the 2012-2014 vehicles, Volkswagen will remove the defeat device that allowed the vehicle to emit up to 40 times the limit of nitrogen oxides and replace it with software that will ensure the emission controls systems function correctly. Interestingly, Passat diesel models with manual transmissions aren’t included in the fix.
AutoNews reports that the U.S. approved the fix for these older 2.0-liter engines on May 19 and Canada followed suit shortly after.
VW says it will start notifying Canadian owners in June about the availability of the fix, said to take just one hour to implement.
In a statement, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said “Canada’s vehicle emission standards are aligned with those of the United States, therefore Environment and Climate Change Canada considers the EPA-approved fix to be an effective approach for reducing harmful NOx emissions from affected vehicle models sold to consumers in both countries.”