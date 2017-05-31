Canada To Develop National EV Strategy By 2018

Canada has committed to developing a national strategy for electric vehicles by next year. In the coming months, ministers from the Transport and Innovation, Science and Economic Development agencies will work alongside non-government organizations, territories, industries and academia to create the policy.
Hybrid Cars reports that the Advisory Group will specifically target cost and benefits of ownership, vehicle supply, public awareness, infrastructure readiness and clean growth and clean jobs.
In a statement, Canada’s Minister of Transport Marc Garneau said: “We understand Canadians’ concerns about the environment and are developing an aggressive strategy to tackle climate change by taking actions to reduce greenhouse gases and air pollution. By putting more zero emission vehicles on the road, we are investing in the future of cleaner transportation for all Canadians.”
The government’s commitment to forging this nationwide policy comes after it invested $120 million CAD ($88,7 million US) into EV charging and fuel stations for hydrogen and natural-gas powered vehicles during the 2017 budget.