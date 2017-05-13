Can't Wait For The New Porsche 911 GT2 RS? Buy A Used 997 Instead

It's been over half a decade now since Porsche last offered a GT2 RS version of the 911. Soon, we're glad to say, it'll offer a new one.
But if you can't wait for that to come around, there's a few of the previous one up for sale on the second-hand market. Just don't expect to find a bargain.
The 997-generation GT2 RS was the very ultimate example of the breed. It hung a 3.6-liter flat six off the back, twin-turbocharged to 612 horsepower and driving the rear wheels alone through a six-speed manual. No flappy paddles or all-wheel drive here – and no wonder it was nicknamed “the widowmaker.”
Only 500 examples were made (with just 131 of them sold in the United States), leaving this nearly twice as rare as the 911 R over which collectors and enthusiasts have been going nuts. So finding one available for purchase is a bit of a rarity – but there are some out there.
The one you see here is listed for sale at Alain Class Motors in the supercar mecca that is Dubai, with 800 miles on the clock and an asking price of $670k. But that's just about the highest price you're going to find.
We found four listed in the United States – two each in Florida and Southern California: a black example in Ontario (with 7,506 miles), a white one in Long Beach (5,426 miles), black in Coral Gables (6,444 miles), and red in West Broward (4,439 miles) – each listed for around $460k (save for the latter at $480k).
There's a few more to be found in Porsche's homeland on Mobile.de – ten examples at present, ranging in price from €327k to nearly €600k. Any way you look at it, though, the old GT2 RS is still worth more than the $245,000 that Porsche charged for it when it launched in 2010 – to say nothing of the $143,600 it gets for a GT3 these days, or the $190k for a top-of-the-line Turbo S.