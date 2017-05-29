Carbon Black BMW 5-Series Definitely Needed The M Performance Carbon Kit

When it comes to looking inconspicuous, dark-colored saloons generally tend to do the trick, unless they've been configured by someone who has ticked a few boxes on the options list.
Take this BMW 540i for instance, on display at the German automaker's Abu Dhabi showroom. It's got a Carbon Black exterior, bolstered by the M Performance Carbon Kit.
The kit itself consists of the custom front spoiler, the side skirts with decal set, rear skirt with carbon fiber diffuser, carbon fiber mirror covers & boot lid spoiler, plus the M Performance exhaust system. Finally, rounding everything off is a set of Orbit Gray 20" wheels.
With a subtle, yet sporty exterior such as this, you'd assume the cabin to sport carbon fiber bits, too. However, that is not the case at all, as this 540i is nothing if not elegant with all that leather and wood - the latter being used on the center console, upper dashboard and door panels.
As for what makes this car tick, it's the 340 PS (335 HP) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque underneath its bonnet. In a straight line, it will hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds, with power being sent to its rear wheels.