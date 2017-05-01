Carlex Design Gives The Mercedes Sprinter A Dose Of Luxury

When searching for a luxury vehicle, most of the uber-rich look to the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley. However, even they have their shortfalls, namely because they are sedans and limited in size. That’s where this Mercedes-Benz Sprinter from Carlex Design comes in.
We’ve seen a number of heavily-modified Sprinters in the past but this latest creation from Carlex is perhaps the most impressive of all, turning the rear of the van into something more akin to a private jet than a vehicle with four wheels.
The interior layout behind the driver’s compartment consists of four seats sitting opposite each other. All four are then accompanied by foldable wooden tray tables while a large touchscreen display sits between them to allow passengers to tweak their seating position, listen to music, play videos, view photos and control air conditioning and heating functions.
Elsewhere, Carlex’s creation includes blinds for the windows, a full stereo system and two Sony TV displays. The seats themselves are trimmed in glorious black leather and carbon fiber while the entire cabin is made all the more luxurious with a plethora of gold trimmings.
As with most projects from Carlex, if you have to ask, then you probably can’t afford it.