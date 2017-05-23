Carlex Now Teasing Us With Lime-Yellow Brabus G-Class Project

If you like bright colors and hard to miss family haulers, a yellow Brabus-styled G-Class with black accents should float your boat.
While they're not giving us much to go on, tuner Carlex Design is clearly focusing on a rather bright yellow and black theme for this custom G-Class, which is also packing Brabus' B40 - 500 PowerXtra performance upgrade.
What that does is add an extra 78 PS as well as 100 Nm (74 lb-ft) of torque to a car that weighs roughly 3 tonnes, if we're to go by the hashtags they used (#4x4), indicating this is the 4x4² G-Wagen.
As for styling, you'll definitely see this thing coming a mile away. The color combo also works if you're a Borussia Dortmund fan, although that's just for you football fans out there to appreciate.
Carlex have had plenty of experience using multiple shades of yellow in past projects, from this F12berlinetta, to this Fluro yellow Cayenne cabin.