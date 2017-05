Carlex Now Teasing Us With Lime-Yellow Brabus G-Class Project

PHOTO GALLERY

If you like bright colors and hard to miss family haulers, a yellow Brabus-styled G-Class with black accents should float your boat.While they're not giving us much to go on, tuner Carlex Design is clearly focusing on a rather bright yellow and black theme for this custom G-Class, which is also packing Brabus' B40 - 500 PowerXtra performance upgrade.What that does is add an extra 78 PS as well as 100 Nm (74 lb-ft) of torque to a car that weighs roughly 3 tonnes, if we're to go by the hashtags they used (#4x4), indicating this is the 4x4² G-Wagen As for styling, you'll definitely see this thing coming a mile away. The color combo also works if you're a Borussia Dortmund fan, although that's just for you football fans out there to appreciate.Carlex have had plenty of experience using multiple shades of yellow in past projects, from this F12berlinetta , to this Fluro yellow Cayenne cabin.