Cars 3 Trailer Gets Us Amped For Racing's Latest Rivalry

With just four weeks to go until Cars 3 hits cinemas on June 16, a new trailer for the animated film has been released, focusing on the rivalry between Lightning McQueen and Jackson Storm.
The trailer details the rise of Jackson Storm, a new-generation of racer that is faster and more powerful than McQueen. He quickly dethrones the Owen Wilson-voiced character from the top of the sport but McQueen won’t go down without a fight.
In his effort to once again become a race winner, he embarks on a long road to recovery and experiences new developments in the world of racing, including the use of so-called car treadmills, wind tunnels, virtual reality and interactive race simulation. Helping McQueen return to stardom will also be new character Cruz Ramirez. Voiced by Cristela Alonzo, she will act as McQueen’s friend and trainer.
Discussing the film earlier in the year, director Brian Fee said “McQueen is not the young hotshot anymore, the kid he was back then in Cars 1. He’s in the middle of his life, and as an athlete, that’s getting up there. You have your whole life ahead of you, yet your career is starting to show its age. He’s looking in the mirror and realizing, ‘I’m 40 years old,’ and dealing with the fact that the thing that you love more than anything else, you might not be able to do forever.”