Caterham Enters Latin American Market For The First Time

Good news for purists in the Latin America: Caterham announced the appointment of Global X-Sports as their Latin American regional distributor.
This is the first time that Caterham has an official distributor for the whole Latin America region, with Global X-Sports set to offer the full EU range of Caterhams to local customers.
The range includes models like the Seven 165, 275, 355 and the range-topping 485 which comes powered by a Ford-sourced 2.0-litre that makes 236hp and allows it to catapult itself from 0 to 62mph in 3.4 seconds.
“To increase our presence in Latin America is an exciting step. Following a record 600 sales in 2016, we want to carry the momentum into 2017,” said David Ridley, Caterham Chief Commercial Officer. “As we celebrate 60 years of the Seven this year, we want people across the world to experience the pure, driving thrill the Seven provides.”
Fabrice Odeide, Managing Director, Global X-Sports Group said “The opportunity to bring Caterham to Latin America is one that is very exciting to us. We believe that there is a real demand for this desirable product that represents British automotive heritage and offers boundless joy behind the wheel.”