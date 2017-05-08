Certain Diesel And Petrol Vehicles In UK Could Be Charged To Enter Cities

A number of towns and cities across England could slap drivers of inefficient diesel and petrol vehicles with a toxins tax, or just ban them entirely.
A document published by the Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs has proposed an expansion of the UK’s Clean Air Zones. It would impact diesel vehicles that fail to comply with Euro 6 emissions standards and petrol vehicles below the Euro 4 standard. Unless a charge is paid, such vehicles could be banned from entering designated areas, Auto Express reports.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has previously said that the most polluting vehicles will be hit with a £12.50 ($16.22) T-Charge for entering the country’s capital from October 23 this year.
The UK isn’t the only place looking to fine diesel vehicles or ban them entirely. In 2016, the mayors of Paris, Mexico City, Madrid and Athens revealed that diesel cars and vans will be banned from their city centers by 2025.
Additionally, the European parliament voted in favour of a bill last month to fine manufacturers up to 30,000 euros ($32,000) per vehicle that fails to comply with diesel emissions standards. The industry commissioner of the European Union, Elżbieta Bieńkowska, believes this move will eventually kill off diesel vehicles.