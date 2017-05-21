Challenger Owner Placed Front-Facing Screens On All Four Headrests

We've seen all kinds of modifications made to all manner of cars. And not a few of them to Dodge Challengers. But this has to be a new one.
Listed for sale at a dealership in Columbus, Ohio, is a 2010 Challenger. Not a Demon, not a Hellcat, not an SRT. Heck, it doesn't even have a Hemi. It's a plain old V6 base model, but with six flatscreen monitors installed.
I'm sorry, what? How many monitors? Six, apparently – including one in each of the four headrests. But here's the kicker: while screens are often fitted to the back of the front headrests (for the benefit of rear-seat passengers), these ones are installed facing forward. You know, where your head is supposed to rest? Yeah, there. Oh, and there's apparently another couple of monitors placed elsewhere on the vehicle (we're thinking under the steering column and inside the door pockets).
Why on earth anyone would do that, we don't know. Some Reddit users suggested (tongue-in-cheek) that it could be to use the HOV/carpool lane by displaying passengers' faces on them, but that'd work about as well as the proverbial screen door on a submarine. And besides, as other Reddit users pointed out, Ohio doesn't have HOV lanes. Just passing lanes that tend to be hogged by slow-moving traffic.
If you have some idea as to what these monitors might be for, or (more likely) what the previous owner might have been smoking when s/he had them installed, please share. Because this one has us scratching our heads as if... well, as if they'd been resting on television monitors instead of headrests.