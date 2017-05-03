Check Out Fernando Alono's Very Orange New IndyCar [w/Video]

In one of the most talked-about moves in motorsports today, Fernando Alonso is gearing up to try his hand at Indy. And this is the car in which he'll make it happen.
Revealed today on the day of his first test session is the Dallara chassis which the two-time Formula One world champion will drive at the Indianapolis 500 this year.
It's a Dallara DW12, just like the rest of the field will be driving – powered by Honda, like half the grid (and Alonso's own F1 car), and fielded by Andretti Autosport with support from McLaren.
The livery is all orange in reference to McLaren's history, which included three wins at Indy in the 1970s. (Honda, for its part, has powered eleven wins in the history of the event, including last year's.) The livery even ports over McLaren's and Alonso's sponsors from F1, such as they are, such as SAP, Hilton, Chandon, and Johnnie Walker.
It's sure to stand out from the rest of the field during both testing and the main event on Memorial Day weekend at the end of this month, while the rest of his team will be contesting the Monaco Grand Prix on the other side of the Atlantic. Whether they'll have any success in either, we'll just have to wait and see.