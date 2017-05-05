Check Out Mickey Mouse's New Hot Rod At The London Motor Show

From Susie the Little Blue Coupe to the anthropomorphic characters of the Cars franchise, Disney has drawn up some adorable cartoon automobiles over the years. To see their latest though, you'll want to take the kids to the London Motor Show this weekend.
That's where Disney will be displaying Mickey Mouse's new ride. Called the Hot Doggin Hot Rod, it's the star of Mickey and the Road Racers – a new cartoon show set to hit the Disney Junior and DisneyLife channels on television.
Looking like a sort of modern take on Hanna-Barbera's Wacky Races, rendered in 3D, the show features Mickey and company (including Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto) racing around the world, getting up to all kinds of adventures. One episode (spoiler alert!) even has them chasing down a gang of thieves across London who'd stolen the crown jewels.
Built to scale in real life, Mickey's Roadster Racer stretches nearly eight feet long (shorter than a Smart Fortwo) and took more than three months to complete. The life-size mockup features what looks like a V6 up front driving a rather fat set of wheels at the back, with a pair of Mickey ears perched atop the canopy roof (looking rather un-aerodynamic), and the number 28 in reference to the year in which everyone's favorite cartoon mouse made his big debut in the breakout animated short Steamboat Willie nearly 90 years ago.
The London Motor Show takes place this weekend at Battersea Evolution – the exhibition center located on the grounds of the same London park where Formula E concluded its last season.