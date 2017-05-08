Check Out Some Ghost In The Shell Automotive Concept Art

Batou's car from Ghost in the Shell may not be the most futuristic thing out there, especially since it's based on a Lotus Esprit, but it definitely looks like it's seen a gun fight or two.
These renders from Maciej Kuciara show several versions of the car, some more aggressive-looking than others. The interior however looks almost spot on, but we won't get into that too much since there are still plenty of people who haven't seen the movie.
We will however nitpick a bit and say that since the action takes place in the year 2029, not only would a car like this be considered ancient, that interior wouldn't win any design awards either - although the holographic projections are cool.
As you can see, this movie a sort of a big deal right now, and companies such as Honda already came forward with futuristic product placement designs, like this NM4 motorcycle concept.