Check Out The Tesla Model 3's Nude Body

As the world waits for Tesla to release photos of the production-spec Model 3, the carmaker has done the next best thing by dropping a photo of the vehicle’s body.
Technical lingo to describe a vehicle’s completed sheet metal frame, reaching bodyis an important stage in automotive manufacturing and this photo reveals that Tesla has finalized the sedan’s structure and also completed work on movable parts like the doors, rear hatch and hood.
The image, picked up by Electrek, was published in an online brochure providing online training for Tesla approved body shops, getting them up to speed with the new model.
Despite initially appearing overly-ambitious, Tesla is sticking with its plan of commencing production of the Model 3 in July. Importantly, the first examples will be delivered to employees at Tesla’s Fremont facility, allowing the brand time to rectify any quality control issues that may arise prior to the car reaching the hands of hundreds of thousands of patient customers.
Elon Musk hopes to see the company build 1,000 Model 3s a week in July. Production will then rise to 2,000 a week in August, 4,000 a week in September, 5,000 a week by the end of the year and 10,000 a week by the end of 2018.