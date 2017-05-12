Check Out What RevoZport Can Do With The VW e-Golf

If you thought buying a fuel efficient VW e-Golf would automatically mean nobody was going to notice you in traffic, tuners such as RevoZport would love to prove you wrong.
With that in mind, they developed the "Razor 7E" aerokit for the e-Golf, consisting of a newly designed front splitter, bumper canard, side skirts, rear diffuser and a GT roof spoiler, all made out of carbon fiber.
The idea behind this kit is to celebrate the world's first-ever e-Touring Car Challenge, which was hosted in Hong Kong last year back in October on a Formula E circuit.
The cars that ended up taking to the track also featured a roll cage, custom suspension, brakes, racing seat, 6-point harness, custom wheels and fire extinguisher upgrades.
In terms of performance, if left unchecked, the VW e-Golf can sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.6 seconds with a little help from its electric motor, which now produces 136 PS (134 HP).