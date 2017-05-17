Check Out Wrestling Superstar John Cena's Ford GT

WWE superstar John Cena is not only one of the biggest names in the world of wrestling but he is also an avid car enthusiast and thanks to the small fortune he’s amassed over his career, he has quite an impressive collection of cars.
Among the finest vehicles owned by Cena is a 2006 Ford GT which he purchased brand new and has kept to this very day. Throughout his ownership, the mid-engine American supercar has only been driven 1,250 miles and if he ever parts ways with it, he would certainly get quite a hefty sum for it.
Perhaps the most interesting thing about Cena’s GT is that it doesn’t have the white racing stripes and side stripes of almost every other. The wrestler says he opted against the stripes so it’s harder to distinguish the car from a distance.
Towards the end of the clip we get confirmation that Cena has been approved to purchase the 2017 GT, a car we’ve been learning about more and more in recent days. Will he be as impressed with the new car as he is the old? Only time will tell.