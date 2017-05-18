Chevrolet Camaro Snatches Sales Crown From Mustang

The Chevrolet Camaro has managed to snatch away the muscle car sales crown from the Ford Mustang following a successful April.
Last month, a total of 8,737 Camaros found new homes in the United States compared to the 8,063 Ford Mustangs that were sold. Despite only being a relatively small advantage for Chevrolet’s third-best-selling model, it does return the Camaro to a spot it once dominated.
Prior to the sixth-generation Mustang being launched, the Camaro was consistently the highest-selling muscle car in the U.S. and dominated the top spot for the better part of five years from 2010. However, sales of the fifth-gen Camaro started to dwindle in its final year of production and even when the sixth-gen model hit the market, it failed to receive the sales reception many had expected.
The tide changed so dramatically for Chevrolet that the Camaro only managed to reclaim the top spot from the Mustang in October 2016 after almost two years of being outsold by its nearest rival.
As the Ford Mustang is currently a couple years ahead of the Camaro in its lifecycle, it was recently unveiled in facelifted guise and while it remains unclear if customers will prove receptive of the 2018 Mustang’s heavily-revised design, there’s a good chance that it will soon race ahead of the Camaro once again.