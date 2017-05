Chevrolet Highlights The Development Of The Colorado ZR2

Video

The 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is currently making its way to dealerships across the country so it comes as little surprise the automaker is promoting the truck by taking a look back at its development.In a newly released clip, Chevrolet shows the Colorado ZR2 being put through a "desert torture test" at the Yuma Proving Grounds in Arizona. After catching some air on the course's numerous jumps, the video takes us to Silver Lake for a "deep sand evaluation" at Michigan's premier sand dunes.Previewed by the Colorado ZR2 concept , the production model starts at $40,995 and features an aggressive exterior complete with off-road bumpers, extended fender flares, and a ventilated hood. The truck also boasts 17-inch aluminum wheels with 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac off-road tires.To ensure the Colorado ZR2 can tackle tough terrain, engineers installed a 2-inch suspension lift and front / rear electronic locking differentials. Buyers will also find an aluminum skid plate and Multimatic Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve dampers.Power is provided by a 3.6-liter V6 engine which produces 308 hp (312 PS) and 275 lb-ft (372 Nm) of torque. It is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a standard four-wheel drive system.Customers will also have the option of ordering a 2.8-liter Duramax diesel engine with 186 hp (188 PS) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. It's backed up by a six-speed automatic transmission and standard four-wheel drive.