Chevy Adds Extreme Track Package To 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE

By adding a race-based suspension, extra aero bits and a set of sticky tires, the 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE Track Pack is said to be Chevy's most track-focused Camaro yet.
Purchasing the new Extreme Track Performance Package will set you back $7,500, boosting the MSRP of the 2018 ZL1 1LE to $69,995, including the destination freight charge.
"In the long, storied history of Camaro performance, there's never been another model that matches the capability of the ZL1 1LE," said Chevy marketing exec, Steve Majoros.
"With the addition of the new 650-horsepower ZL1 1LE, the Camaro lineup is more diverse and exciting than ever, offering customers the ability to select and personalize their ultimate performance car."
Among the ZL1 1LE's highlights, you'll find the downforce-producing aero, with unique features such as the carbon fiber rear wing and specific air deflectors and dive planes on the front fascia, which in turn boost grip and help the car stick harder and drive faster in turns. Then there's the adjustable suspension with lightweight Multimatic DSSV (Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve) dampers both front and rear. The front-end ride height is adjustable, as is the caster geometry and the rear stabilizer bar.
Compared to the regular ZL1, the ZL1 1LE boasts lightweight forged wheels that are an inch wider but also an inch smaller in diameter. Wrapped around them is the new Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tire, with a max lateral grip of 1.10g. While the overall footprint grows by about 10% compared to the regular ZL1 (which is heavier by 60 lbs/27 kg), this new wheel and tire package weighs about 3.3 lbs (1.5 kg) less per corner.
Other important features to note, aside from the 650 HP supercharged LT4 engine that is, are the Brembo brakes, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bose premium audio system, heated/ventilated front seats and heated steering wheel.
As for the rest of the range, the performance-oriented 1LE package will be offered on LS, LT, SS and ZL1 coupes, with SS models getting the 1LE package with the uplevel 2SS trim.
The 2018 Camaro lineup will go on sale this summer.