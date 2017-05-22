Chevy Highlights The 400 Pound Weight Loss On 2018 Equinox

Chevrolet is highlighting the weight reduction on the 2018 Equinox by pointing out its various benefits.
Unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show last year, the redesigned Equinox weighs nearly 400 lbs (181 kg) less than its predecessor as it adopts an all-new body structure which is comprised of high-strength steel. This enabled the crossover to drop around 10 percent of its mass when compared to the outgoing model.
As the Equinox's lead development engineer, Jill Dennis, explains “The new Equinox’s structure is leaner yet stronger, resulting in efficient performance that inspires confidence while also creating a more fun, safe, and comfortable driving experience.”
The weight reduction offers a number of benefits as the high-strength and ultra-high strength steel help to contribute to a more robust “safety cage.” The diet also helps to improve handling and responsiveness as well as fuel efficiency.
The 2018 Equinox is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine which produces 170 hp (172 PS) and 201 lb-ft (275 Nm) of torque. It will soon be joined by an optional turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine developing 252 hp (255 PS) and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) of torque. The company also plans to offer a diesel variant with a 1.6-liter engine churning out 136 hp (138 PS) and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm) of torque.