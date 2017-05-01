Chevy Started Shipping New Colorado ZR2s

If you had an order in for a new Chevy Colorado ZR2, we have good news, because they've started rolling off the assembly line and heading to their eagerly awaiting customers' hands.
The ZR2 is the beefed-up off-road version of Chevy's midsize pickup. It features a suspension that's been widened front and rear by 3.5 inches and lifted by 2, with special off-road dynamic dampers, functional rockers, and unique bumpers.
The rock-crawling truck is built alongside the standard Colorado (and GMC Canyon) at GM's Wentzville Assembly plant in Missouri. Customers who got their orders in early will be getting their trucks this month.
Among the first coming off the line is headed to off-road racer Chad Hall, who's spec'd one (pictured) in red with a crew cab, 3.6-liter V6 and eight-speed automatic transmission. Hall Racing will be modifying the truck and fielding it in the Best in the Desert series, starting with the General Tire Vegas to Reno race in August.