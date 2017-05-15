China’s Great Wall Will Build Factory In North America But Policy Remains An Issue

Chinese car manufacturer Great Wall is planning to build a factory in either Mexico or the United States, with the uncertain policy environment remaining a key factor for the location of it.
The news were confirmed by the company’s boss Wei Jianjun on Friday to Reuters, who added that the significant shifts in U.S. policy are having a large impact on their plans for the new factory.
Great Wall, which claims to be China’s largest SUV and pickup car maker, has already looked at three possible states in Mexico and two stated in the United States.
"Our plans to go to the American market haven't changed," he told reporters in Shanghai. "First we want to see how things work and then make a decision."
U.S. President Trump applied pressure to some car makers in order to keep jobs in the United States, forcing them to scale back or even slash their plans to build factories in Mexico.
Another Great Wall executive previously said that the choice between building a factory in Mexico or in the United States is also depending on trade issues between the U.S., Mexico and China.
Great Wall is also planning to build a factory in Russia as well as the company aims to sell 100,000 cars globally overseas by 2020, up from 20,000 to 30,000 cars now.
Note: Haval HB03 Hybrid Pictured