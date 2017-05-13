Chinese Motorcyclist Lucky To Escape Fiery Crash

A motorcyclist in China has been lucky to escape with his life after crashing into a dump truck in the city of Nanchang.
The entire scene was captured by a surveillance camera and shows the moment that the dump truck pulled out into the road, directly in the path of the biker. Unable to brake or swerve out of the way in time, the rider crashes directly into the trucks’ fuel tank, instantly causing a fire.
The biker can be seen engulfed in flames and writhing in pain as he tries in vein to extinguish the flames. Thankfully, the driver of the dump truck and two people nearby doused the biker in water and pulled him away from the truck as the inferno intensified.
Speaking to the media after the ordeal, truck driver Yang Juyong said he exited through the passenger door and rushed to the biker.
“The first thing that came into my mind was rescuing the man,” he said. “I did not care that my truck was burned. What I was thinking was trying to rescue that man first.”