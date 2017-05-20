Chrome Lambo Huracan Guarantees You Will Never, Ever Go By Unnoticed

Even if sales of the smallest and most affordable Lamborghini are in the thousands, the Huracan is anything but ordinary. Still, some people, feel the need to take things to a whole new level of extremes, with the help of tuners, of course.
This Chrome-wrapped Lamborghini Huracan is not just sitting on a set of 21" black Forgiato 2.0 Navaja-ECX wheels, but is also wearing Vorsteiner's Novara body kit, which is comprised of an integrated front spoiler, ventilated front fenders, side sill extension blades, rear bumper with integrated diffuser and a fixed rear wing.
Supposedly, it's meant to improve airflow and cooling, and to promote weight loss thanks to the extensive use of carbon fiber.
Forgiato's Navaja-ECX wheel can be ordered in multiple color configuration, including with dual tone and even tri-tone aesthetics.
As for performance, if this LP610-4's engine and exhaust system have been left unchecked, they should still operate within stock parameters, which would mean producing 610 PS and 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) of torque, allowing for a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 325 km/h (201 mph).