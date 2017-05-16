Chrometec Gives Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe A Stylish Makeover

There is certainly no shortage of tuning upgrades for the Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe, but Chrometec's might just be one of the sleekest on the market.
From a performance point of view, the two-door luxury compact car gets its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine massaged to deliver 612PS (603hp), or 136PS (134hp) more than the standard model.
This tuning module upgrade comes at a €4,998 ($5,462) premium, and can be combined with an electronic throttle system that provides improved sound, allowing users to control the exhaust valves independently, for an additional €690 ($754).
On the styling front, Chrometec's idea of how the Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe should look like includes a few custom-built parts, such as the grille, front spoiler lip and flaps, side mirror caps, rear diffuser, rear end lip, and others, most of which are made from pure carbon fiber.
An aftermarket set of wheels, 20-inch in size, will set customers back for €2,600 ($2,841), while the height-adjustable coilover suspension kit rounds up the list of updates, for another €950 ($1,038).