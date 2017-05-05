Citroen's First EV Based On The e-CMP Platform Coming In 2020

Demand for electric vehicles is expected to rise dramatically in the coming years so Citroen is getting ready to meet the upcoming demand.
In an interview with AutoNews Europe, Citroen CEO Linda Jackson confirmed the company doesn't have plans to offer a dedicated electric vehicle as she believes customers should be able to choose between gasoline and electric powertrains.
While the company already offers a handful of electric models, including the C-Zero and E-Mehari, things will really kick off when the company introduces its first vehicle based on the e-CMP platform in 2020. Jackson declined to say what the company is working on but PSA Peugeot Citroen has previously revealed plans to offer four different electric vehicles - in sedan, hatchback, and crossover body styles - by 2021.
The first PSA model is slated to arrive in 2019 and it will be powered by a 50 kWh lithium-ion which feeds an electric motor that develops 115 PS (113 hp). The model will also have a range of up to 450 km (279 miles) and a fast recharging system that can deliver up to 12 km (7.4 miles) of range for every minute of charging.
Citroen isn't betting exclusively on electric vehicles either as Jackson confirmed a plug-in hybrid variant of the C5 Aircross will be launched in 2019.