Classic Mazda Museum Opens In Germany

Want to tour some of the best automotive museums in the world? Head to Germany , where several of the industry's foremost automakers are based. Now there's another one to add to the list, but while it's situated in Germany, this one's dedicated to a Japanese manufacturer.Frey's Mazda Classic Car Museum is the first such collection to open its doors outside of Japan. It's located in Augsburg, a city in Bavaria situated in between Stuttgart (home of Mercedes and Porsche ) and Munich (where BMW is based).Though located five hours away from Mazda's European headquarters in Leverkusen (closer the Düsseldorf) and nearly four from its R&D center in Oberursel, Augsburg is where you'll find Auto Frey – which (in addition to selling Peugeots ) has been one of Europe's largest Mazda dealers for decades. The museum is a joint venture between the manufacturer and the Frey family (which has loaned several of the vehicles from its own private collection).Among those cars on display are a 1960 R360 (Mazda's first mass-produced passenger car), a 1976 616 (the first model officially offered in Germany), a '66 Familia 1000 coupe, a tiny mid-engined Autozam AZ-1, a K360 three-wheeled light truck, and an array of rotary-powered sports cars, from the '67 Cosmo Sport through the '69 Luce RX87 to the '92 RX-7.All told, there's 45 vehicles housed in a repurposed tram depot that dates back to 1897, which also includes an event hall, restaurant, and gift shop. For fans of the quirky Japanese automaker – especially those who can't make it all the way to Japan – it strikes us as a site not to be missed.