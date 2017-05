Classic Mustang Reigns As Most Searched Collector Car In The US

PHOTO GALLERY

A recent state-by-state data report shows that the iconic Ford Mustang is the most searched for classic car in the US, ranking first in 13 states.According to, the Mustang was followed by the Chevrolet Impala (first in 7 states), the Camaro (5 states) and the Corvette, Charger, Thunderbird trio, which finished first in three states.said ClassicCars.com CEO, Roger Falcione.In terms of makes, it was a tie between Ford and Chevy, each ranking first in 20 states. While overall US brands topped searches in 49 different states, Mercedes-Benz was listed as "most popular" among Connecticut collectors. There were also two trucks that proved very popular, namely the Chevrolet 3100 in West Virginia and the Ford F1 in Oklahoma.Other overall figures show the Mustang generating 3,736,942 unique searches in 2016, with the VW Bus registering 240,656 hits among European models, and the Datsun 280Z leading Japanese models at 157,265.