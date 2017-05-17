Codemasters' F1 2017 Brings Back The Classics

Some racing sims come out with new editions more frequently than others. But taking over the official Formula One game franchise has left Codemasters coming out with a new version each and every year.
So with the new season now in motion, it should come as no surprise that a new game is on the horizon (with apologies to Forza). And here's the first trailer, accompanied by some enticing details.
Like the eight versions it's done before, F1 2017 is being updated with the latest cars, drivers, and tracks. And you can be sure that the graphics and gameplay will have improved as well. But this isn't just an incremental adjustment of last year's game.
The biggest addition is the return of classic grand prix cars for the first time since 2013. There'll be twelve historic F1 cars integrated into the game, including Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2002, Nigel Mansell's 1992 Williams-Renault FW14B, and the 1988 McLaren-Honda MP4/4 driven by Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna – with nine more still to be revealed "in the coming weeks."
They'll be fully integrated into the improved career mode as well as online multiplayer and time trial modes, among others. There's more alternative track layouts on offer as well, and with the new crop of F1 cars already setting new lap records, it's sure to be a game worth playing.
The game will hit PlayStation4, Xbox One, and Windows PCs on August 25, and is available to pre-order now. In the meantime you can check out the first trailer below.